Nifty to remain rangebound; Buy Nestle, HDFC AMC, DLF, says Teji Mandi

Market outlook: Nifty and Bank Nifty are likely to remain rangebound until a decisive breakout on either side, says Jatin Gedia, VP - Technical Research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies.

Stock ideas, market strategy by Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi on Thursday July 02.