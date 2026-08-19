Nifty to stay weak below 24,200 level, says MOFSL; HAL among 3 stock picks

Disclaimer: This article is written by Chandan Taparia, head - derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty index opened on a flattish note and remained in a sideways to negative trend throughout the session as it traded in a narrow range of 100 points to close near its lower band near the 24150 zone. It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame and has been making lower highs from the last eleven sessions. Now it has to cross and hold above the 24200 zone; then upside could be seen towards 24350, then 24450 zones. Else, a hold below the same could see weakness towards 24000, then 23900 zones.

On the option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25000 then 24500 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 24000 then 23700 strike. Call writing is seen at 24200 then 24300 strike, while Put writing is seen at 23700 then 24200 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range between 23700 and 24700 zones, while an immediate range between 23900 and 24400 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note and witnessed some selling pressure from the initial hour of the session, which dragged the index towards 57200 zones. Thereafter, it consolidated in a narrow range of around 200 points for most of the day and ended the session on a negative note. It formed a small bearish-bodied candle on the daily scale with a long upper shadow, indicating resistance remains intact at higher levels. Now it has to hold above the 57250 zone for a bounce towards 57750, then 58000 levels, while on the downside support is seen at 57000, then 56500 zones.