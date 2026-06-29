Nifty in consolidation mode; can target 24,500-24,600 this week: Angel One

Nifty's 100-DEMA around 24,140-24,170 zone is an immediate hurdle; breakout above this can trigger a rally towards 24,500-24,600 levels, says Osho Krishan, technical and derivatives at Angel One.

Among individual stocks, Angel One recommends buy on Kotak Bank and Inox Green this week.