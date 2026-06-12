At the start of FY25, consensus expected Nifty50 EPS growth of ~15 per cent, but actual growth came in at only 3.4 per cent. Similarly, at the start of FY26, earnings were expected to grow 12–15 per cent, whereas actual growth was only 4.5 per cent (6.9 per cent if we assume the current reconstituted Nifty constituents).

While Q4FY26 results have led to an upward revision in our FY27E Nifty50 EPS growth forecast to 17.1 per cent, the recent track record of earnings downgrades warrants caution. Against the backdrop of elevated crude oil prices, potential inflationary pressures and rising external uncertainties, we believe the risk to FY27E earnings expectations remains skewed to the downside.

During FY27E, the sectors that we expect to do the heavy lifting are: Automobiles, Metals & Mining, NBFC, Telecom and Infrastructure. Private banks with a 31.2 per cent weight in the Nifty50 and expectations of 13 per cent growth in FY27E form the backbone of this expectation. Q4FY26 Nifty50 EPS growth at 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y: Nifty50 EPS grew 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y, broadly in line with expectations. Ex-financials, earnings growth was 1.4 per cent Y-o-Y. The worst-performing sector was Aviation, down 174.6 per cent Y-o-Y. The sectors that notched up the highest Y-o-Y EPS growth are: i) Internet (+346 per cent); ii) Telecom (+38 per cent); iii) Cement (+32 per cent); iv) Consumer Retail (+28 per cent); v) Utilities (+26 per cent); and vi) Automobiles (+26 per cent).

Sectoral beats and misses among Nifty50: Utilities, Consumer and Cement stood out with a beat of 38.7 per cent, 7.9 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively, whereas Pharmaceuticals at -23 per cent, Oil & Gas at -13.2 per cent and Internet at -10.2 per cent turned out to be the key disappointments. Sectors with highest proportion of beats and misses Utilities, Consumer and Cement stood out with a beat of 38.7 per cent, 7.9 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively, whereas Pharmaceuticals at -23 per cent, Oil & Gas at -13.2 per cent and Internet at -10.2 per cent turned out to be the key disappointments. EPS estimates increase for FY27 and FY28: Following the Q4FY26 results, our Nifty50 EPS has increased for FY27E by 2 per cent and for FY28E by 0.2 per cent. Consequently, our Nifty50 EPS growth for FY27E now stands at 17.1 per cent (versus 15.1 per cent earlier), and for FY28E at 17.6 per cent (earlier 17.4 per cent).

Nifty50 FY26 EPS growth falls rather short of expectations: In our Q4FY25 review note, we estimated FY26 EPS would grow 12 per cent Y-o-Y, but actual growth came in at 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y as earnings expectations steadily weakened through the year. While part of this divergence reflects the impact of Nifty50 reconstitution during FY26, earnings underperformance across sectors relative to their initial expectations was also a noteworthy factor. Key sectors that underperformed in FY26 relative to initial PAT growth expectations are: i) Banks: 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y (expectation: 7.1 per cent); ii) Automobiles: -17.5 per cent Y-o-Y (expectation: 4.9 per cent); iii) Pharmaceuticals: -9.7 per cent Y-o-Y (expectation: 18.8 per cent); and iv) Consumer: 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y (expectation: 13.8 per cent).

Which sectors must do the heavy lifting in FY27E? We forecast 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY27E Nifty50 EPS. Sectors that are expected to do the heavy lifting are: i) Automobiles (+55 per cent Y-o-Y growth; 7 per cent weight in Nifty50 PAT); ii) Metals & Mining (+36 per cent Y-o-Y growth; 6 per cent weight in Nifty50 PAT); iii) NBFC (+32 per cent Y-o-Y; 4.3 per cent weight in Nifty50 PAT); iv) Telecom (+44 per cent Y-o-Y growth; 3.3 per cent weight in Nifty50 PAT); and v) Infrastructure (+19 per cent Y-o-Y growth; 3.2 per cent weight in Nifty50 PAT). We forecast 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY27E Nifty50 EPS. Sectors that are expected to do the heavy lifting are:(+55 per cent Y-o-Y growth; 7 per cent weight in Nifty50 PAT);(+36 per cent Y-o-Y growth; 6 per cent weight in Nifty50 PAT);(+32 per cent Y-o-Y; 4.3 per cent weight in Nifty50 PAT);(+44 per cent Y-o-Y growth; 3.3 per cent weight in Nifty50 PAT); and(+19 per cent Y-o-Y growth; 3.2 per cent weight in Nifty50 PAT).

Drivers of Nifty50 FY27E EPS growth JMFL coverage universe EPS grows 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26: The JM Financial coverage’s Q4FY26 EPS grew 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Sectors that saw the highest Y-o-Y EPS growth are: i) Internet (+88 per cent Y-o-Y); ii) Consumer Retail (+45 per cent Y-o-Y); iii) Real Estate (+32 per cent Y-o-Y) and iv) Ports & Logistics (+28 per cent Y-o-Y). Sectors that saw the weakest Y-o-Y EPS performance include: i) Textiles (-4 per cent Y-o-Y); ii) Media (+1 per cent Y-o-Y); and iii) Aviation (+1 per cent Y-o-Y). Compared to estimates, the largest beats were seen in Consumer Retail, followed by Ports & Logistics, Utilities and Exchanges. Among the misses, Oil & Gas, General Insurance, Diversified Services, Industrial Gases and Alcoholic Beverages led the pack. The JM Financial coverage’s Q4FY26 EPS grew 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Sectors that saw the highest Y-o-Y EPS growth are:(+88 per cent Y-o-Y);(+45 per cent Y-o-Y);(+32 per cent Y-o-Y) and(+28 per cent Y-o-Y). Sectors that saw the weakest Y-o-Y EPS performance include:(-4 per cent Y-o-Y);(+1 per cent Y-o-Y); and(+1 per cent Y-o-Y). Compared to estimates, the largest beats were seen in Consumer Retail, followed by Ports & Logistics, Utilities and Exchanges. Among the misses, Oil & Gas, General Insurance, Diversified Services, Industrial Gases and Alcoholic Beverages led the pack.