Nifty50 key levels to watch on May 13; IRFC, LTM on analyst radar

Stock has been forming lower tops and lower bottoms on the daily chart. Stock is placed below all key moving averages. IT index has been underperforming for last couple of months. Indicators and oscillators have turned bearish on the weekly charts.

Sell IRFC May Fut ₹99.50 | SL ₹102 | Target ₹95

Stock price has violated key support its 50 DEMA with higher volumes. Indicators and oscillators have turned bearish on the weekly charts. Primary trend of the stock is bearish as stock placed below medium to long term moving averages. ===============================================

(Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are his own.)