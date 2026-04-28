Nippon Life AMC share price today

Shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management surged nearly 6 per cent to hit a high of ₹1,047.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported strong results in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26)

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Around 09:30 AM, Nippon Life AMC stock was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹1,040, compared to the previous session's close of ₹989.70 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,119.70 levels, up by a marginal 27 points or 0.11 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹66,339 crore. The stock price has recovered around 71 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹613 touched on May 9, 2025.

Nippon Life AMC Q4FY26 results In the January-March quarter of FY26, Nippon Life India Asset Management reported a net profit of ₹384.72 crore, up 28.8 per cent from ₹298.60 crore in the year-ago period . However, on a sequential basis, the company's net profit declined by ₹403.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26). Its consolidated total income increased 19.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹705.20 crore, compared to ₹589.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's mutual fund quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) rose 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7.25 trillion, while total closing AUM grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7.73 trillion. Equity mutual fund QAAUM increased 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.30 trillion, and ETF QAAUM grew 57 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.42 trillion.

For FY26, the company's total income increased by 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,933.07 crore from ₹2,520.72 crore. The net profit for FY26 also increased by 18.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,529.39 crore from ₹1,286.39 crore. READ | Nifty PSU Bank slips 2%; Canara, BoI dip 3%; why are bank stocks falling? Additionally, the company announced a final dividend of ₹12.50 per share for FY26. The total dividend payout for the year stands at ₹21.50 per share. Brokerages on Nippon Life India AMC results & outlook According to JM Financial, Nippon Life AMC reported a strong Q4FY26 performance, broadly in line with estimates. PAT at ₹384.72 crore beat expectations due to a lower tax rate, as some investments moved into the long-term capital gains bucket. The brokerage noted that yields expanded marginally on a sequential basis, supported by robust growth in gold and silver ETFs.

On a similar note, Centrum Broking said the company continued its strong momentum in Q4FY26, with QAAUM rising 30 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent sequentially to ₹7.3 trillion, supported by market share gains across equity and overall AUM. Growth was further driven by robust ETF inflows, particularly in gold and passive segments, while the SIP book remained stable. The brokerage also noted that management does not expect any material impact on profitability from the new norms effective April, as the impact is likely to be passed on to distributors. According to JM Financial, the stock is currently trading at 36x/30x FY27E/FY28E EPS, above its historical average and at a premium to HDFC AMC. While it has preferred Nippon Life for its consistent equity market share gains and strong traction in commodity ETFs, it expects HDFC AMC to outperform on earnings over FY26–28E, supported by a stricter stance on passing expense ratio cuts.

The brokerage said that sustained industry inflows, steady market share gains, and scaling up of AIF and SIF businesses are likely to support Nippon’s earnings growth trajectory going ahead. Centrum expects QAAUM to grow at a 22 per cent CAGR over FY26–FY28E, with PAT and core PAT projected to rise at 17 per cent and 16 per cent CAGRs, respectively. It also estimates a net profit CAGR of around 17 per cent over the same period, driven by sustained inflows and market share gains. The stock is currently trading at around 31x FY28E EPS. Centrum has maintained its target valuation multiple of 34x, at a premium to its long-term average, leading to a revised target price of ₹1,105 from ₹1,050 earlier. The brokerage has reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and continues to list it among its top picks in the AMC space.