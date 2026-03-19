Nirmal Bang picks Maruti, M&M as auto sector corrects; flags gas risks

The Nifty Auto Index has corrected approximately 10 per cent year-to-date (Y-T-D), compared to Nifty’s 9 per cent decline. Nirmal Bang believes this correction has improved the auto sector's risk-reward profile, bringing several stocks back to pre-GST cut valuation levels.

Against this backdrop, the brokerage remains selectively constructive on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with strong market leadership and demand visibility, with Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Eicher Motors, and Hero MotoCorp as its preferred picks, given their relatively better positioning to navigate cost pressures while sustaining growth momentum. While ASK Automotive and Ceat continue to be Nirmal Bang’s favoured choice in the auto components and tyre space, respectively. Potential gas shortages pose production risk A key emerging concern for the industry is the possibility of natural gas supply disruptions. With Qatar accounting for roughly 20 per cent of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, recent tensions have raised fears of shortages in India.

Natural gas is a critical process fuel for OEMs, particularly in paint shops and curing processes. Component suppliers also rely heavily on it for metal casting and heat treatment. While supply remains adequate for March and April, the report warns that production risks could emerge from May 2026 onwards if tightness persists. Smaller suppliers are seen as most vulnerable due to their limited ability to switch to alternative fuels. CNG availability could dampen urban demand Beyond production, the availability of compressed natural gas (CNG) is a significant demand-side risk. CNG vehicles account for 23 per cent of passenger vehicle sales and 40 per cent of three-wheeler sales in India.

Several major players have high exposure to this segment: Bajaj Auto: 59 per cent of domestic three-wheeler sales are CNG.

59 per cent of domestic three-wheeler sales are CNG. Maruti Suzuki: Approximately 39 per cent of domestic sales come from CNG variants.

Approximately 39 per cent of domestic sales come from CNG variants. Hyundai Motor India: Around 15 per cent exposure to CNG. Any prolonged disruption in CNG supply could shift consumer preferences and influence urban mobility demand patterns. Commodity inflation and crude spike to squeeze margins The surge in Brent crude above $100 per barrel is expected to intensify margin pressures. Crude-linked inputs like plastics and rubber account for 15–25 per cent of the raw material basket for vehicles.