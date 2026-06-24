Nirmal Bang sees strong re-rating in Jyoti CNC, assigns 'Buy'; stock up 4%

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has initiated coverage on Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd . (JCAL) with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹976, valuing the stock at 34x June 2028 estimated earnings per share (EPS) and implying a PEG ratio of 1.0x.

The brokerage's positive stance is anchored in JCAL’s position as India’s leading domestic five-axis CNC machine manufacturer, supported by its technology partnership with Huron, integrated manufacturing operations in Rajkot, and industry-leading margins.

Rabindra Nath Nayak, research analyst at Nirmal Bang, expects the company’s profit after tax (PAT) to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 34 per cent over FY26–FY28, driven by an estimated 30 per cent CAGR in machine volumes as the company ramps up production at its new 10,000-machine facility.

Nayak expects JCAL’s domestic CNC manufacturing market share to increase from about 21 per cent to 28–31.5 per cent by FY29, aided by rising adoption of feature-rich, AI-enabled domestic machines. With concerns around execution delays largely priced into the stock and growth drivers re-emerging across aerospace and defence (A&D), electronics manufacturing services (EMS), and automobiles, he sees an attractive entry point into a high-quality manufacturing play. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Shares of Jyoti CNC Automation rose as much as 4.06 per cent to an intraday high of ₹769.7 on the NSE on Wednesday. At 11:55 AM, the stock was trading at ₹764.65, up 3.38 per cent from the previous close. Nirmal Bang’s target price implies an upside potential of about 27 per cent from current levels.

Margin profile seen as key differentiator Nirmal Bang said JCAL's gross margin of around 50 per cent remains well ahead of the 30–40 per cent range reported by peers such as ACE Designers and BFW. According to the brokerage, the margin advantage stems from extensive in-house manufacturing of key components, including spindles, tool changers, rotary tables and universal heads. Localisation at around 65 per cent of import cost translates into a machine-level cost advantage of 7–14 per cent, while lower labour, land and rental costs in Rajkot provide an additional structural edge. JCAL also supplies 75–80 per cent of Huron's raw material requirements from India. Combined with service revenue of around 4 per cent of sales and strong operational integration, Nirmal Bang believes the company's margin leadership is sustainable rather than cyclical.

The brokerage expects JCAL's domestic CNC manufacturing market share to expand from around 21 per cent in FY26 to 28–31.5 per cent by FY29E, aided by market share gains and emerging export opportunities, including China. Macro headwinds easing Nirmal Bang attributed JCAL's execution misses between FY24 and FY26, including delays in Huron commissioning, deferred EMS dispatches and slower capacity ramp-up at Rajkot, to external factors such as subdued private-sector capex, tariff-led EMS investment freezes in the US, PLI-related uncertainty and a slowdown in A&D ordering activity, rather than demand destruction or order cancellations. The brokerage believes these headwinds are now reversing, citing an 18 per cent rise in manufacturing capex in Q4FY26, progress on the India-US BTA framework, the announcement of a new electronics component PLI scheme and the imminent Tejas Mk2 contract.

It also highlighted a five-fold rise in JCAL's dies and moulds order book in FY26 and 31 per cent growth in auto revenue during the year, compared with 22 per cent in FY25. Despite delays, the Huron facility was commissioned at nearly twice its originally planned capacity, which the brokerage views as a long-term positive. The brokerage believes the market has overly penalised the stock for largely macro-driven delays, creating an attractive risk-reward opportunity as growth tailwinds strengthen over FY27–29E. Capacity expansion may aid cash conversion Nirmal Bang expects JCAL's new 10,000-machine facility, focused on low- and mid-end turning centres and VMCs, to improve cash conversion due to shorter manufacturing cycles compared with complex A&D systems.

The shift towards standardised products is expected to offset working-capital pressures from the A&D business, which contributes around 40 per cent of revenue and involves percentage-of-completion accounting and longer project cycles. The brokerage expects the cash conversion cycle to improve to 248 days by FY29E from 359 days currently. JCAL's cash conversion cycle remains higher than peers, with ACE Designers at 53 days and BFW at 77 days in FY25, compared with 304 days for JCAL. "As short-cycle revenue scales, growth in short-term loans and advances should also moderate, easing balance sheet pressure. We see this working capital normalisation as a key, underappreciated driver of FCF inflection over FY27–29E," said the brokerage.

Key risks Nirmal Bang identified the ongoing DNRED investigation into Huron Graffenstaden over alleged EU export-control violations involving dual-use technologies as the key risk. The probe has already resulted in a €3 million asset seizure and a ₹67 crore revenue reversal in FY26, while the final outcome remains uncertain. "Our estimates assume no direct financial impact, but any incremental penalties or export restrictions would pose downside risk," said the brokerage. It also flagged elevated working-capital intensity due to POCM-based A&D revenue recognition, delays in the shift towards short-cycle segments, and a sharper-than-expected slowdown in manufacturing capex as key risks.