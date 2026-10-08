Nityas Gems & Jewellery shares list at over 9% premium, beat expectations

Nityas Gems & Jewellery shares made a postive debut on the exchanges on Thursday as they listed above the IPO price and grey market expectations.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery shares listed 9.33 per cent higher at ₹82 on BSE and 6.67 per cent higher at ₹80 on NSE.

Ahead of the debut, The grey market premium (GMP) for Nityas Gems and Jewellery IPO had declined sharply. The last GMP indicated a listing at ₹76 in the unofficial market, up just 1.33 per cent from the IPO price.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO was subscribed 2.26 times overall. The retail investor portion was subscribed 4.07 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 2.05 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion received 1.06 times subscription.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO Details The ₹108.35-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Nityas Gems and Jewellery has opened for bidding for on September 30 and closed on October 5. The company designs, manufactures, and sells lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery in India. Nityas Gems and Jewellery IPO price band is set at ₹70 to ₹75 per share. The lot size for the offer is 200 shares, with the minimum payout by a retail investor of ₹15,000 at the upper end of the offer price. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of shares. The funds raised will be used for funding working capital requirements of the company.