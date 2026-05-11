Niva Bupa Health Insurance jumps 10% on posting healthy Q4 show

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company shares gained 10.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹89.72 per share. However, at 9:52 AM, Niva Bupa’s share price pared some gains and was up 4.58 per cent at ₹84.99 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.38 per cent at 76,260.36.

The company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Friday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Niva Bupa reported net profit at ₹345.13 crore, as compared to ₹206.08 crore in the same period last year, up 67.4 per cent.

CHECK Q4 Results Today The company earned a premium of ₹1,971.95 crore, as compared to ₹1,527.42 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its total income stood at ₹2,077.66 crore, as against ₹1,564.73 crore a year ago.

For the full year, the company registered a 27 per cent Y-o-Y growth, reporting a gross written premium (GWP) of ₹8,586 crore (with 1/n) and ₹9433 crore (without 1/n) for FY26. For the quarter (Q4FY’26) GWP was recorded at ₹2,880 crore (with 1/n), growing at 39 per cent and ₹3,123 crore (without 1/n), reflecting sustained momentum. Niva Bupa continued to strengthen its position in the retail health segment, with a market share improving to 10.1 per cent at the close of FY26, representing a 76 basis point (bps) increase over FY25. Reflecting its focus on customer service and claims experience, the company reported a claim settlement ratio of 94.4 per cent for FY26, an improvement of 205 bps over the previous year. Net promoter score (NPS) improved from 55 in FY25 to 60 at the end of FY26.