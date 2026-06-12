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NLC India shares jump 4% after winning Ministry of Mines mineral block

NLC India informed the exchanges that it has been declared the preferred bidder for the Parvathapur Vanadium, Titanium & Aluminous Laterite Block in Sangareddy, Telangana

NLC India share price
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 3:01 PM IST
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Shares of NLC India were trading higher on the bourses on the week's last trading session and climbed 3.12 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹319.75 per share on the BSE during intraday deals. 
Although the counter had pared the gains partially, it continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 02:34 PM on Friday, NLC India shares were quoted trading at ₹318.35 apiece, up 2.68 per cent from the previous close of ₹310.05 per share on the BSE. At the same time, the BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 1,461 points, or 1.98 per cent, at 75,294 levels. 
So far during today's trading session, a combined total of nearly 8.2 million equity shares of NLC India, estimated to be of value of nearly ₹285 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹44,143.58 crore on the BSE as of June 12, 2026.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

NLCIL bags Ministry of Mines order

NLC India informed the exchanges that it has been declared the preferred bidder for the Parvathapur Vanadium, Titanium & Aluminous Laterite Block in Sangareddy, Telangana, following the Critical & Strategic Mineral Blocks e-auction conducted by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, on June 11, 2026.

NLC India signs MoU with CSIR-CECRI

Earlier, on June 10, the company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi, at Neyveli to collaborate in the field of critical and strategic mineral beneficiation and extraction technologies. 
Under the MoU, detailed studies will be undertaken on overburden materials and tailings generated from NLCIL's Neyveli Mines to assess the potential for the extraction and recovery of Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and other trace elements.  READ | Vodafone Idea stock soars 6%, nears 52-week high; here's why 
Speaking on the occasion, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, chairman and managing director of NLC India, said the collaboration between NLCIL and CSIR-CECRI would strengthen research efforts focused on the beneficiation and extraction of Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and other critical minerals associated with overburden, tailings and other secondary resources. 
He added that the partnership would facilitate the development of innovative and sustainable technologies to unlock the value of these resources, contribute to the objectives of the National Critical Mineral Mission, and align with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by strengthening India's self-reliance in critical minerals, fostering technological innovation, and enabling a secure and sustainable energy future.
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

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