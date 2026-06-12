NLC India shares jump 4% after winning Ministry of Mines mineral block

Shares of NLC India were trading higher on the bourses on the week's last trading session and climbed 3.12 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹319.75 per share on the BSE during intraday deals.

NLC India informed the exchanges that it has been declared the preferred bidder for the Parvathapur Vanadium, Titanium & Aluminous Laterite Block in Sangareddy, Telangana, following the Critical & Strategic Mineral Blocks e-auction conducted by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, on June 11, 2026.

So far during today's trading session, a combined total of nearly 8.2 million equity shares of NLC India, estimated to be of value of nearly ₹285 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹44,143.58 crore on the BSE as of June 12, 2026.

NLC India signs MoU with CSIR-CECRI

Earlier, on June 10, the company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi, at Neyveli to collaborate in the field of critical and strategic mineral beneficiation and extraction technologies.

READ | Vodafone Idea stock soars 6%, nears 52-week high; here's why Under the MoU, detailed studies will be undertaken on overburden materials and tailings generated from NLCIL's Neyveli Mines to assess the potential for the extraction and recovery of Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and other trace elements.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, chairman and managing director of NLC India, said the collaboration between NLCIL and CSIR-CECRI would strengthen research efforts focused on the beneficiation and extraction of Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and other critical minerals associated with overburden, tailings and other secondary resources.