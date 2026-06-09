NLC slips 5% as govt OFS opens for non retail investors at ₹303 floor price

NLC India shares slipped 4.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday low at ₹320 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the government’s offer for sale (OFS) opened.

At 10:11 AM, NLC India’s share price recovered slightly, but was down 3.62 per cent at ₹323.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 73,642.28.

The Government of India, acting through the Ministry of Coal, will sell up to 3 per cent of its stake in NLC India through an OFS on BSE and NSE on June 9 and June 10, 2026.

The base offer size is 2,77,32,732 equity shares — representing 2 per cent of NLC India's paid-up equity capital — with an oversubscription option to additionally sell up to 1,38,66,366 equity shares, representing 1 per cent of paid-up equity. If the oversubscription option is exercised, the total offer will amount to 4,15,99,098 equity shares, or 3 per cent of NLC India's total paid-up equity share capital. Each share has a face value of ₹10. The OFS will open for non-retail investors on June 9, 2026 , and for retail investors, employees, and non-retail investors carrying forward unallotted bids on June 10, 2026. Additionally, up to 25,000 equity shares may be offered to eligible employees, who may apply for shares up to ₹5 lakh, with bids up to ₹2 lakh considered for allocation in the first instance.