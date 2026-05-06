NMDC, HCC among 5 stocks to buy below ₹100 for up to 23% upside: Angel One

Top stocks to buy below ₹100: Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buy on NHPC, NMDC, HCC, South Indian Bank and Lloyd Engineering for up to 23% upside potential based on technical chart patterns.

5 stocks to buy below ₹100: NHPC, NMDC, HCC, South Indian Bank and Lloyd Engineering, suggests Angel One. | Photo: X@nmdclimited