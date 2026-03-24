NOCIL soars 12%; Arvind Mafatlal Group stock rallies 28% in 3 days

NOCIL share price today

Share price of NOCIL moved higher by 12 per cent to ₹178.60 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past three trading days, the stock price of the Arvind Mafatlal Group company has zoomed 28 per cent.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE At 11:25 AM; NOCIL share price was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹172.55, as compared to 0.9 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped an over 10-fold. A combined 60.9 million equity shares representing 36.5 per cent of total equity of NOCIL changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

NOCIL board approves ₹130 crore capex NOCIL on March 16, 2026 informed that the board of directors of the company its meeting held on March 16, 2026 accorded approval for incurring capital expenditure (Capex) of approximately ₹130 crore towards capacity expansion (rubber chemical along with proportionate intermediate ) at the Dahej Plant. The proposed capacity addition involves expansion of some of its peak utilization products of the rubber chemical portfolio. The expansion is at Dahej, Gujarat (through a brownfield investment) for setting up a comprehensive integrated facility (including Backward Integration of its input) in the specialty portion of the rubber chemicals business. The proposed capacity targeted to be completed by H1FY26, the company said.

READ | Stocks to buy: Tech analyst backs these 3 stocks even as mining, sugar face cost pressure The proposed investment is expected to contribute to revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and improved market positioning over the medium to long term and help the company to expand/enhance its presence in local and global markets, NOCIL said. NOCIL – Q3 results, outlook During the January-March 2026 quarter (Q3FY26), NOCIL said volumes continue to show an upward trajectory. The domestic volumes witnessed a high single-digit growth, driven largely by the improved demand due to GST 2.0. However, volumes in the international markets were dampened due to the seasonal effect and the US tariff issues.

Based on the company’s Q3 performance and the current trends, the management expects to end financial year 2026 with a volume growth of 3 per cent to 4 per cent in spite of a minus 5 per cent degrowth in H1FY26 on a year-to-year basis. ALSO READ: West Asia impact: Consumer durables, plywood, pipes stocks slide up to 21% The recent developments on the revision in US tariff structures are expected to see a recovery in volumes in the US market. Looking ahead, the India-EU FTA is also expected to support our initiatives and strategic engagement in the European markets, the management said.