Nomura cuts India FY27 GDP forecast to 7% amid West Asia conflict

Nomura has slashed its forecast for India for fiscal 2026-27 (FY27) marginally to 7 per cent (7.1 per cent earlier) amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Tensions in West Asia, if sustained, could test the Goldilocks mix of robust growth and stable inflation, Nomura said.

ALSO READ: Petrochemical units, power plants to face brunt of gas allocation "For FY27, we further raise our CAD forecast by 0.4 percentage points (pp) to 1.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and our CPI forecast by 0.7pp to 4.5 per cent, and trim our GDP forecast by 0.1pp to 7.0 per cent," wrote Sonal Varma, Chief Economist, India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura in a coauthored note with Aurodeep Nandi.

Rising energy costs, Nomura said, are pushing up pipeline price pressure, and suggest inflation is likely to rise from current low levels for most Asian economies. Given the US-Iran conflict, they now expect most central banks in the region to stay on hold, but the bar to hike is also high. Industrial and services activity Early data for Q1 of calendar year 2026 (Q1-CY26), according to Nomura, suggests continued momentum in consumption and industry, but weaker exports and government spending. Energy shortages, especially natural gas due to the geopolitical tensions in West Asia, could disrupt industrial and services activity back home.

ALSO READ: India's Russian oil buy surges 50% amid scramble to replace lost barrels That said, Nomura continues to expect a cyclical recovery in India, due to past policy easing, structural reforms , higher wage growth and the calming of trade tensions with the US. "We have trimmed our FY27 GDP growth forecast by 0.1pp to 7.0 per cent y-o-y, down from 7.6 per cent expected in FY26, to reflect potential spillovers from the fuel supply shocks," Varma and Nandi wrote. Inflation projection Geopolitical tensions in West Asia are starting to bite, with the government already hiking liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices and reports of natural gas shortages. Expectations of further price increases for LPG, transport (air and road), restaurants and accommodation, and broader spillover effects, Nomura said, have led them to raise their FY27 inflation forecast to 4.5 per cent from 3.8 per cent.

"This assumes petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged, with oil marketing companies absorbing the shock, possibly supported later by the government (through potential cuts in fuel taxes). However, if oil prices were passed through, every 10 per cent increase could add around 0.5pp to inflation," Nomura said. Crude oil prices On its part, the government said that India will soon receive two cargoes each of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) that have bypassed the now-blocked Strait of Hormuz. Companies back home have also upped LPG production of by 25 per cent at their refineries to meet the shortfall, if any.

ALSO READ: Iran warns oil could hit $200 a barrel amid threat of continuous strikes At the global level, the International Energy Agency agreed to discharge 400 million barrels from emergency oil reserves, its largest-ever release, in order to limit the damage in energy prices driven by the West Asia war. While transportation (the ability for tankers to traverse the Strait of Hormuz) was initially the source of the disruption, concerns about the underlying oil production itself are growing in the region, reports suggest. Iraq, according to reports, has already shut-in 2 million barrels per day (b/d) of production due to storage constraints. Kuwait, too, has shut in some production and others may be cutting output or preparing to do so as storage capacity fills up. Oil production in Iraq’s southern fields, according to Platts, has fallen from 3.3 million b/d to 1.3 million b/d.

ALSO READ: India to soon receive crude, LNG cargoes amid West Asia supply crunch “The first week the crisis was a transportation issue, which could conceivably be resolved quickly. But it is turning into a producibility concern as well due to storage constraints. Re-starting field production of this scale will be a massive technical exercise that could last weeks or more to fully restore output. Downstream and other oil infrastructure damage could potentially limit the pace of recovery of oil flows also, including refined products.” – Jim Burkhard, Vice President and Global Head of Crude Oil Research, S&P Global Energy.