Nomura flags stress in MSME, vehicle loans as fuel shock hits NBFC sector

Nomura believes mon-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could be headed for a more volatile period if the West Asia conflict drags on, with lenders expected to turn more cautious on business, micro, small, and medium enterprises of India (MSMEs), and vehicle loan segments that are directly exposed to fuel supply disruptions and higher energy costs.

The brokerage assessing the impact of a prolonged conflict noted that these segments face the highest near-term risk, while housing, gold, and power loans appear relatively better insulated from immediate asset quality stress.

At 9:22 AM, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company shares fell 3.19 per cent, followed by HDB Financial Services , L&T Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, and Shriram Finance, down over 2 per cent. Similarly, Bajaj Finance and Tata Capital shares slipped over 1 per cent, and Piramal Finance dipped 0.33 per cent.

MSME and business loans seen most vulnerable Business and MSME loans, including loans against property, account for nearly 24 per cent of NBFC credit in India. Analysts believe this segment could come under pressure as fuel shortages and rising prices disrupt industrial activity and increase operating costs for small businesses. Media reports in recent weeks have indicated that several industrial clusters are already facing challenges linked to fuel shortages and price increases. While some businesses are trying to manage operations through alternative energy sources, others have sought government support. Against this backdrop, NBFCs are expected to remain cautious on fresh disbursals to the business and MSME segment. Credit costs could start rising from the first quarter of FY27, with lenders likely to tighten underwriting standards.

Vehicle loans may face dual pressure Vehicle financing is another segment that could see stress if fuel prices rise further and economic activity slows. Fleet operators may be able to pass on higher diesel and petrol costs, but individual vehicle owners are likely to face greater pressure. In addition, any slowdown in business activity could reduce freight movement and transport demand, affecting borrower cash flows. The vehicle loan segment had seen a strong run after the pandemic, supported by healthy freight rates, stable fuel prices, solid economic activity, and, more recently, GST cuts. However, analysts now believe the current global backdrop has increased the risk for this segment.

Housing, gold, and power loans better placed In contrast, housing, gold, and power loan portfolios are seen as relatively less vulnerable from an asset quality perspective. Analysts also expect housing finance and diversified NBFCs to be better positioned in FY27, especially as funding costs rise, because of their higher share of floating-rate assets, which can help protect margins. Cost of funds pressure builds NBFCs are also facing mounting pressure on borrowing costs. Yields on three-year and five-year AAA-rated NBFC bonds have risen by 61-68 basis points so far in calendar year 2026, which could weigh on profitability and lending growth.

In this environment, lenders are expected to adopt varied growth strategies across product segments, depending on the degree of risk and pricing power. Diesel price hikes may come after state polls According to analysts tracking the oil and gas sector, industrial diesel prices have already been raised, and retail fuel prices could be increased gradually after state elections conclude at the end of April 2026 if crude prices remain elevated. The government’s recent decision to cut excise duty by ₹10 per litre may offer temporary relief and partly offset losses being borne by oil marketing companies. However, analysts estimate that if crude remains at around $100 per barrel, diesel prices may need to be raised by around ₹10 per litre, with further increases possible for every additional $10 per barrel rise in crude.