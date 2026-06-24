Nomura keeps 'Buy' on Anant Raj; lowers TP on cloud ramp-up, project delays

Anant Raj share price target: Real estate developer and data centre player Anant Raj has received a target price cut from Nomura, which cited delays in cloud capacity ramp-up and slower-than-expected residential project launches.

The brokerage, however, maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock and lowered its target price to ₹650 from ₹700. The revised target implies an upside of about 24 per cent from the previous close of ₹521.70.

As of 11 AM today, Anant Raj shares were trading 0.67 per cent lower at ₹519.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to Nomura, the ramp-up of cloud capacity has been slower than expected as customer handovers and testing are taking longer than anticipated, thus delaying revenue contribution from newly installed capacity. According to management, testing and handovers for cloud infrastructure typically take 4 to 6 months before rental income starts accruing.

FY27, FY28 earnings trimmed The brokerage has lowered its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates for the company, factoring in a more moderate annual cloud capacity addition of 3 MW versus 4 MW previously projected. It expects the cloud business to contribute 10-11 per cent of the mix, compared with its earlier estimate of 13-14 per cent. This, Nomura said, remains well below management's long-term guidance of a 25 per cent cloud mix. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Nomura expects Anant Raj's Ebitda to grow at a CAGR of 30-35 per cent between FY26 and FY29, lower than the Ebitda CAGR of around 50 per cent recorded during FY23-FY26.

Data centre rental income Despite the near-term delay, the brokerage expects data centre rental income to continue rising. It expects an additional 1.5 MW of cloud capacity to start generating rental income from 2QFY27, compared with its earlier expectation of end-FY26. The company currently has 0.5 MW of cloud capacity in operation. Anant Raj's data centre rental income stood at ₹0.74 billion in 4QFY26, compared with ₹0.17 billion in 4QFY25 and ₹0.44 billion in 3QFY26. Nomura said annualising the fourth-quarter rental run rate would take FY27 data centre rental income to ₹2.96 billion, up from ₹1.76 billion in FY26.