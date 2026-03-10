Global brokerage firm Nomura has maintained its bullish stance on India’s steel sector, stating that the country’s structural growth story and domestic dynamics, rather than global factors, especially China, should largely determine the earnings potential of major steel players.

“Our bullish stance on the India steel sector is underpinned by improving domestic price momentum despite global headwinds,” said the brokerage in its report.

(Source: Nomura) Among sector players, Nomura has maintained Buy recommendations on Tata Steel with a target price of ₹220 per share, JSW Steel at ₹1,340, Jindal Steel at ₹1,280, and Lloyds Metals & Energy at ₹1,600.

According to Nomura, domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices have firmed up meaningfully, with average HRC prices in 4QFY26 rising to ₹52,860 per tonne — up 12 per cent over the 3Q average of ₹47,100 per tonne — following the government’s three-year extension of safeguard duties aimed at curbing low-priced imports and imposing pricing discipline across the market.

“The extension of safeguard duties has structurally improved domestic pricing power, even as China’s weak demand and export-heavy stance continue to influence global trade flows and pricing dynamics,” said Nomura. Indian HRC spot margins in March 2026 have improved by 22 per cent — or ₹6,100 per tonne — to around ₹34,180 per tonne compared with the Q3FY26 average, driven mainly by the safeguard duty extension and escalating coking coal prices. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have further intensified concerns around input cost pressures, the brokerage noted. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's high, gains 660 pts; Nifty near 24,250; SMIDs shine Notably, domestic HRC prices have gained nearly ₹1,000 per tonne since end-February 2026, with spot prices now trading at a marginal premium to import parity levels. On the supply side, India’s steel production and consumption continue to expand steadily: in January 2026, finished steel consumption rose 3.0 per cent year-on-year to 14.16 million tonnes, while crude steel production increased 4.1 per cent to 14.27 million tonnes.

China steel: Weak demand, record exports, and policy stimulus from NPC meet In contrast, Nomura highlighted subdued conditions in China’s steel sector. Crude steel output in calendar year 2025 declined 4.4 per cent year-on-year to around 961 million tonnes — the lowest since 2018 and broadly in line with Nomura’s estimates — reflecting the impact of anti-involution measures. Steel consumption in China remains weak, largely due to muted demand from the property and construction sectors. As a result, exports climbed to a record 119 million tonnes in 2025, supported by a rush of shipments ahead of tighter export licensing rules that came into force in January 2026, while steel imports remained negligible, reinforcing China’s position as a net exporter.

China’s domestic HRC spot margins edged up modestly by about 1 per cent (or $2 per tonne) to $176 per tonne on average in Q4FY26, compared with Q3FY26, partially offset by higher coking coal and iron-ore costs. Nonetheless, margins continue to hover near the –1 standard-deviation mark. “The takeaways from the meeting of China’s National People’s Congress indicate a fiscal strategy emphasising stronger investment support. The central government plans to gradually increase budgeted investment spending, with allocations rising moderately over 2025 levels. Funding for major national infrastructure initiatives remains broadly stable, while the newly announced CNY 800 billion policy financing tool is expected to channel funds into priority sectors and strategic infrastructure. However, with property sales still contracting significantly, a sustained recovery in the property sector may take longer to materialise,” said Nomura.

ALSO READ: US-Iran war puts ₹70,000 cr dent in LIC's portfolio; banks, L&T worst hit Further, China’s state authorities have instructed major steel producers in the northern region to reduce blast-furnace output by about 30 per cent from March 4 to March 11 ahead of the National People’s Congress and annual parliamentary session — a customary environmental control measure aimed at ensuring improved air quality in Beijing and surrounding provinces. Nomura believes these temporary cuts will support domestic flat-rolled and long-product prices, but does not expect them to have a sustained structural impact. European steel: CBAM support boosts pricing Nomura also highlighted an improvement in European steel HRC prices, driven by support from the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Spot HRC prices in Europe rose 14 per cent (or EUR 85 per tonne) compared with Q3FY26 averages. While sequential upticks have been seen, forecast Q4FY26 HRC margins improved by 5 per cent to EUR 384 per tonne, partly offset by cost headwinds from elevated iron-ore and coking coal prices.