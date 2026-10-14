NPS Bharat FoF: Why PFRDA is opening pension capital to private debt

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is opening pension savings to private-market investments and simplifying enrolment through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Chairman S Ramann said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the fourth Global Financial Planners Summit, organised by 1 Finance in Mumbai, Ramann outlined the regulator’s efforts to widen investment opportunities and bring more people into the National Pension System (NPS). “The biggest embarrassment that I face is when I find a Canadian pension fund sitting in India going and putting their money in the most lucrative investments, and we under PFRDA are unable to put our pension fund money into those projects,” he said.

The NPS Bharat Fund of Funds seeks to address this gap by enabling pension capital to flow into alternative investment funds (AIFs), including those investing in private equity and private debt. Ramann said the regulator had approved its first two private debt investments under the framework. Managing income after retirement Ramann said providing assured pensions was becoming increasingly difficult. “Across the world we find all governments and all pension plans have moved away from anything called an assured pension. It’s a gradual process, but everybody realises that providing an assured pension is extremely difficult,” he said. The regulator’s market-linked Retirement Income Schemes seek to help subscribers manage their savings and withdrawals after retirement. The aim is to make the retirement corpus last longer while keeping funds invested, rather than promising a fixed payout.

Citing a study, Ramann said an estimated 72 per cent of Indians expected to depend on their children for financial support in old age. He cautioned that changes in family structures made it increasingly important for individuals to build their own retirement savings. Simplifying NPS enrolment Distribution remains a challenge. Ramann said intermediary commissions for NPS were capped at 0.2 per cent, giving distributors less incentive to sell it than products offering higher commissions. To widen access, PFRDA has worked with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on digital enrolment through UPI. Ramann said the process would allow users to open an NPS account in “three clicks” through participating UPI apps, without an onboarding charge.