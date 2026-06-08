Shares of NRB Bearings traded higher in an otherwise weak market in the week’s first trading session on Monday, June 8. The stock of the manufacturer of needle roller bearings and other precision-engineered bearing solutions surged as much as 9.72 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹422 apiece in early trade on the BSE, supported by heavy volumes.

While the counter later trimmed gains, it continued to witness strong buying interest. At 9:51 AM, NRB Bearings shares were changing hands at ₹419 apiece, up 8.94 per cent from the previous close of ₹384.60. In contrast, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 73,554, down 688 points, or 0.93 per cent.

So far in the session, a combined total of nearly 7.3 million equity shares of the company, valued at about ₹252 crore, have changed hands on the BSE and NSE. According to reports, the upmove in the stock was driven by a large block deal involving around 4.5 per cent of the company’s equity, executed on the exchanges. The identities of the buyer and seller were not immediately known. CATCH STOCK MARKET CRASH TODAY LIVE Notably, the stock has nearly doubled investor wealth in less than three months, rebounding 98.02 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹213.10, hit on March 30, 2026. At current levels, NRB Bearings commands a market capitalisation of about ₹4,077.53 crore on the BSE as of June 8, 2026.

NRB Bearings Stock: Technical view From a technical perspective, Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said the previous resistance zone of ₹400 will remain a crucial level to watch. “If the stock manages to sustain and close above ₹400 in today’s session, it could confirm a fresh breakout and pave the way for the next leg of the rally towards ₹500-₹525 levels over the medium term. The daily RSI stands at 80, indicating the stock appears slightly over stretched in the short term,” said Jujarey. However, based on the overall chart structure, he believes the trend remains strong and investors may continue to follow a buy on dips strategy.

NRB Bearings Q4FY26 results Earlier in May 2026, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹372 crore for Q4FY26, compared with ₹329 crore in Q4FY25, an increase of 13 per cent. READ | Stock Market Crash: Sensex falls 900 pts intraday, Nifty below 23,100: Here are 4 key reasons Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹74 crore versus ₹63 crore in the year-ago period, up 17 per cent, with Ebitda margin at 19.5 per cent. Profit after tax (after exceptional items) came in at ₹42 crore, with a margin of 11.1 per cent. On a consolidated basis for FY26, PAT (after exceptional items) stood at ₹146 crore versus ₹82 crore in FY25, an increase of 77 per cent. Revenue from operations rose to ₹1,335 crore from ₹1,199 crore, up 11 per cent, while Ebitda increased 19 per cent to ₹267 crore from ₹224 crore. Ebitda margin improved to 19.5 per cent from 18.3 per cent.