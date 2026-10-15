NRI investors in Indian equities rise threefold since FY19, shows data

The revised limits under the Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) also apply to overseas citizens of India (OCIs) and all persons resident outside India (PROIs), a category that includes foreign nationals. The Union Budget in February had first announced plans to liberalise individual investments in Indian equities.
To be sure, there was a moderation in the value of NRI holdings in Indian equities in FY26 from the year ago owing to falling markets but it has more than made up for it up to July this year.
There were 3,792 foreign nationals with active investment accounts in India as of July 2026, according to depository data. That was only marginally higher than the 3,645 recorded in FY19. These accounts could include investors holding shares as part of foreign direct investment, foreign nationals resident in India, or other investors, including people of Indian origin with foreign citizenship, according to one market intermediary, who did not wish to be named.