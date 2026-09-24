NSE breaks into top 10 BSE market-cap league on debut; beats HUL, Titan

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) with a ₹4.62 trillion market capitalisation (market cap) on debut at 10:14 am on Thursday entered the top-10 list of companies on the BSE.

Currently, NSE stands at the 10th position in the overall market cap ranking, the BSE data shows. NSE, the largest stock exchange in terms of turnover in cash and derivative segments, stands ahead of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) (₹4.53 trillion), pharmaceutical giant Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (₹4.48 trillion) and consumer discretionary firm Titan Company (₹4.33 trillion).

NSE operates an integrated capital-market infrastructure platform spanning trading, clearing, settlement, listing, market data and index licensing. Its offerings encompass cash equities, derivatives, debt and mutual fund platforms, alongside international operations through NSE International Exchange at GIFT City. As of Q1FY27, the exchange served 261 million registered investor accounts, 132 million unique investors, 1,328 trading members and 3,005 listed companies.

ALSO READ | NSE's ₹4.45 trillion valuation nearly double that of BSE, MCX, IEX combined Meanwhile, NSE shares made a flat debut on the BSE on Thursday, listed at ₹1,800 near the IPO price of ₹1,785, in line with grey market expectations. Thereafter, the stock moved higher to ₹1,878, a 5 per cent premium to its issue price.rice. NSE remains a play on long term growth potential of India’s capital market. Dominant franchise, leadership, and sustained profitability driven by continued focus on technology and product innovation aid fundamental resilience. The company commands a valuation of 42.9x FY26 EPS at the upper end of the price band, analysts at ICICI Securities said in an IPO note.

Transaction charges formed 78.6 per cent of FY26 operating revenue, including 60.2 per cent from options, exposing earnings to regulatory changes, competition, pricing pressure and weaker market activity. Technology disruptions and adverse outcomes in litigation proceedings could impair confidence, thus acting as financial and reputational risks are key risks & concerns, the brokerage firm said. ALSO READ | NSE vs BSE: Which exchange should now be the preferred bet for investors? According to analysts at Religare Broking, NSE’s IPO presents a balanced outlook, with financial performance in FY26 impacted by regulatory changes and moderation in trading activity, while operational metrics remained resilient, supported by increasing investor participation, fund mobilisation and market presence. According to analysts at Religare Broking, NSE’s IPO presents a balanced outlook, with financial performance in FY26 impacted by regulatory changes and moderation in trading activity, while operational metrics remained resilient, supported by increasing investor participation, fund mobilisation and market presence.