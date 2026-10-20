Home / Markets / News / NSE, BSE to hold Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8; check timings

NSE, BSE to hold Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8; check timings

Muhurat trading 2026 date and time: Muhurat trading 2026 date and time: NSE and BSE will hold a special Muhurat trading session on November 8 (Sunday) to mark Diwali. The special trading session will

muhurat trading 2026 date and time
NSE, BSE to hold Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8; check timings
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 7:47 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Muhurat trading 2026 date and time: Stock exchanges NSE and BSE will hold a special Muhurat trading session on November 8 (Sunday) to mark Diwali. The special trading session will be held from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM, exchanges said in separate circulars.
 
A 15-minute pre-opening session will take place from 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM.
 
Although the stock market will remain closed for regular trading on Diwali, investors will get an opportunity to trade during the window.
 
Unlike regular trading days, when equity markets operate from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Muhurat trading is conducted for a shorter duration.
 
Muhurat trading is a symbolic market session held on Diwali, which also marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year. It is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.
 
Trading will be available across various segments, including equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), according to the exchange circulars. ALSO READ: Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut for trading today due to Dussehra 
 
The exchanges have also issued a detailed timetable for the special session, covering pre-opening activities, block deals, continuous trading, closing auctions and post-closing operations.
 
According to circulars, trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 PM and 1:50 PM, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 PM to 2:05 PM. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM, while continuous trading will take place from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM.
 
The periodic call auction session is scheduled from 2:25 PM to 3:20 PM.
 
Closing auction activities will take place between 3:15 PM and 3:35 PM, and the closing session for non-CAS securities will run from 3:30 PM to 3:50 PM.
 
The closing buffer period for CAS securities will be held from 3:35 PM to 3:50 PM, followed by the post-closing session from 3:50 PM to 4 PM.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

West Asia exposure may impact IT major LTM's near-term performance

Private lenders weigh on equity markets as PSU banks buck the selloff

Tonbo Imaging India IPO subscribed nearly 136 times, led by QIB demand

Premium

Execution key for DLF to achieve ₹20,000 crore FY27 sales guidance

CareEdge Global IFSC to sell 19.8% stake to State Bank of India, NSEIX

Topics :Muhurat tradingMuhurat trading DiwaliDiwali Muhuratstock market tradingMarkets NewsMarkets

Buzzing :

Stock Market HolidayStocks to WatchStock Market CrashUltraTech Cement Q2 ResultsQ2 Results todayHDFC ShareL&T Tech dividendLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

Next Story