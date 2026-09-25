NSE chairman Injeti says self-listing remains 'in the realm of feasibility'

Trading of the shares of National Stock Exchange (NSE) on its own trading platform remains in the “realm of feasibility”, Srinivas Injeti, chairman of NSE said on Friday.

The shares of NSE listed on BSE on Thursday are also being traded on Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) under the permitted-to-trade category.

Injeti added that self-listing would require the exchange to simultaneously regulate and surveil itself. Given the potential perception of conflict of interest in the case of Indian exchanges which perform more regulatory functions than their global peers, these concerns must be managed more carefully.

He said such restrictions had eased over time in other jurisdictions and could evolve in India too, drawing a parallel to how listing of market infrastructure institutions itself was not permitted before 2012 but was operationalised by 2015.

"Self-listing may not be permitted today, but may be permitted tomorrow," he said, adding that NSE could "live with whatever is permissible under the current regulations" in the interim, much as BSE has by listing on NSE. While the exchange made a modest debut on the bourses on Thursday, listing at a 0.8 per cent premium at ₹1,800 a share against its issue price of ₹1,785, its management remains optimistic about its medium to long term growth prospects. On Friday, the stock made an intraday high of ₹1,830 on the BSE, before ending 1.4 per cent lower at ₹1,792.65 apiece. The chairman described NSE as "family silver" rather than a stock for quick gains, saying its long-term downside risk appeared limited given its close linkage to India's capital markets and rising financialisation of household savings.