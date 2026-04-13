NSE gets govt nod for name reservation of proposed coal exchange firm

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said it has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to reserve the name "National Coal Exchange of India Limited" for its proposed coal exchange.

The move follows NSE's board approval in February to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary for the initiative, with proposed names, including "National Coal Exchange", "Bharat Coal Exchange" and "India Coal Exchange".

In a statement, NSE said it has committed an initial capital infusion of up to ₹100 crore and will hold a 60 per cent stake in the venture; and the remaining 40 per cent will be offered to other shareholders.