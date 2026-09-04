NSE IPO anticipation: New India Assurance zooms 17%; IFCI jumps 12%

New India Assurance, IFCI shares price movement

Shares of New India Assurance Company and IFCI rallied up to 17 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume ahead of the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) initial public offering (IPO).

New India Assurance Company hit a 52-week high of ₹229.30, surging 17 per cent on the BSE on the back of a six-fold jump in trading volume. A combined 38.92 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock price of the general insurance company surpassed its previous high of ₹218 touched on June 22, 2026.

Shares of IFCI hit a multi-year high of ₹107.45, soaring 12 per cent on the back of a three-fold surge in trading volume. A combined 289 million equity shares representing 39 per cent of the total free-float equity of the state-owned financial institution changed hands on the NSE and BSE. IFCI quoted at its highest level since December 2007. It hit a record high of ₹121.20 on December 17, 2007.

Meanwhile, in the past one month, the market price of IFCI surged 42 per cent, while New India Assurance soared 33 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 2.2 per cent during the period. What’s driving IFCI, New India Assurance Company stock prices? Share prices of IFCI and New India Assurance Company were in demand on expectations that the long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of NSE may get approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) soon. IFCI, a government-owned development finance institution, has an indirect exposure to the NSE through its investment in Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL).

IFCI holds 52.86 per cent equity shareholding in Stock Holding Corporation, making it a subsidiary company. The company acts as a Central Record Keeping Agency (CRA) for the collection of stamp duty. According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by the NSE, SHCIL held 110 million equity shares or a 4.44 per cent stake in the exchange. New India Assurance Company held 35.2 million equity shares or a 1.42 per cent holding in the NSE, data shows. Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on August 27, 2026, that the market regulator was close to clearing the NSE’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), potentially paving the way for the country’s largest equity bourse to proceed with its long-awaited IPO.

NSE filed its draft document with Sebi in June for an offer for sale. The IPO will comprise up to 148.9 million equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each or nearly 6 per cent of NSE’s paid-up capital, with no fresh issue component, meaning the exchange itself will not receive any proceeds from the offering. Instead, all funds raised will go to the selling shareholders. NSE, the operator of the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume, is seeking a valuation of as much as ₹5.26 trillion ($55 billion) in its planned initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on August 18, 2026, quoting people familiar with the matter. The IPO is expected to be launched in the second half of September, Bloomberg reported.