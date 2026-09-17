NSE IPO bid details: Offer booked 0.26 times so far on day 1; GMP at 8%

National Stock Exchange (NSE)’s ₹22,569-crore initial public offering was subscribed 0.26 times as of 12:50 PM on the first day of bidding.

The IPO received bids for 2,34,13,448 shares against 8,86,42,911 shares on offer. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.38 times, and the portion for retail investors was subscribed 0.30 times.

The NSE opened for subscription today (September 17) and will remain open till Monday, (September 21). The exchange has set a price band of ₹1,700-1,785 per share. Notably, NSE’s IPO is the country's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870-crore offering in 2024.

The minimum lot size for retail investors is 8 shares, requiring a minimum amount of ₹14,280 at the upper price band.

Uday Patil, executive director, investment banking at PL Capital said that NSE’s IPO is certainly one of the significant events in the Indian capital market. "Being the most valued market infrastructure intermediary, it is bound to attract the attention of investors from all over the world. It is expected that many new entities/individuals will make their debut in the capital market through their first investment in the NSE IPO," he said. NSE IPO GMP today In the grey market, NSE shares are trading at a premium of up to 7.84 per cent. According to several websites that track grey market activity, NSE shares are currently trading at ₹1,925, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹140 over the upper end of the price band.

NSE IPO details NSE IPO is a book build issue of ₹22,561.57 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore shares of ₹22,561.57 crore. OFS means none of the proceeds will go to the exchange as investors offload their stakes. Around 50 per cent of the estimated ₹21,494-22,567-crore IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 35 per cent for retail investors. NSE IPO allotment date, registrar NSE IPO allotment will likely be finalised on September 22, and the allotment status will be released on the websites of the registrar (MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd) and the BSE.