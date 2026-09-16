NSE IPO opens on Sept 17; check price band, lot size, GMP & how to apply

NSE IPO: Dalal Street looks forward to Thursday (September 17), when the much-awaited initial public offer (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will finally open for subscription. The three-day Dalal Street looks forward to Thursday (September 17), when the much-awaited initial public offer (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will finally open for subscription. The three-day IPO subscription window will conclude on Monday (September 21).

NSE's IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning none of the proceeds will go to the exchange as investors offload their stakes. Around 50 per cent of the estimated ₹21,494-22,567-crore IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 35 per cent for retail investors.

Below are some of the key information for retail investors who will bid for the NSE IPO.

NSE IPO lot size & price band NSE has set the price band at ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 for 12.64 crore shares being offered in the IPO. The lot size is 8 shares, which means retail investors require a minimum amount of ₹14,280 according to the upper price band. READ MORE: NSE IPO: Exchange eyes revenue diversification beyond options trading Employees of the exchange will be eligible for a ₹170 discount on their bids. The upper price band of NSE’s actual offer is over 10 per cent lower than the current share price of ₹1,990 in the unlisted market, according to Unlisted Arena. The price band is also significantly lower than the peak of around ₹2,400, touched in June 2025.

NSE IPO book-running lead managers The book-running lead managers for the NSE’s IPO are Kotak Capital, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India, Citigroup, HSBC Securities, JPMorgan India, SBI Capital, Anand Rathi Advisors, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, DAM Capital, Equirus Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital, IIFL Capital, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama Wealth, Pantomath Capital and 360 ONE WAM How to apply to NSE IPO Retail investors can choose their preferred broking platforms and place their bids for the NSE IPO through the application supported by blocked amount (ASBA) method. Their investment amount will remain blocked until the allotment is finalised. NSE IPO allotment READ MORE: NSE vs BSE: Comparing dividends, bonuses & splits for shareholders The allotment will likely be finalised on Sept 22, and the tentative listing date is Sept 24. The shares will be listed on BSE.