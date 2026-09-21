National Stock Exchange of India's $2.3 billion IPO ​was subscribed 5.7 times by ​the end of the final ‌day of bidding on Monday as investors bet on continued equity market growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

The shares will start trading on Thursday, marking the culmination of a decade-long effort by India's biggest stock ‌exchange operator to enter public markets.

The IPO, India's second-biggest, received bids for 502.69 million shares, compared to 88.64 million shares on offer, as of ??5:02 ​p.m. IST, exchange data ??showed.

This, coupled with anchor investments, ‌takes amount of bids received to 964.76 billion ​rupees ($10.07 ‌billion) at the upper end ??of IPO ‌price band of 1,700-1,785 rupees apiece.