NSE IX Global Access expands investment offerings into 7 European markets

NSE International Exchange’s (NSE IX) global access arm on Friday announced expansion of investment offering to seven European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland, providing access to over 11,500 securities, including more than 8,200 UCITS exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

NSE IX Global Access IFSC said the expansion builds on its existing US market offering. “The expanded offering is

designed to serve the growing interest in international investing and provide a wider range of investment opportunities to investors,” it noted.