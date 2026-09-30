NSE plans retail push for electronic gold receipts, eyes wider reach

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) plans to launch a pilot app and expand its network of authorised collection centres to boost electronic gold receipts (EGRs), a segment that has seen tepid volumes since its launch.

The pilot, which is expected to go live on October 15, will allow investors to convert physical gold into dematerialised EGR holdings within two hours. NSE plans to increase the number of authorised collection centres to more than 1,000 over the next year.

In another move to widen adoption, the exchange plans to offer six denominations of EGR on its platform — 10mg, 100 mg, 1 gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kg, in two types of purity. Smaller denominations are expected to improve margins and encourage wider retail participation.

EGRs are dematerialised securities representing ownership of physical gold securely stored in vaults accredited

by the market regulator and held electronically through depositories. Each EGR is backed by physical gold and is tradable on the exchange.

NSE had launched EGRs in May. However, the segment has seen minuscule trading volumes, ranging between ₹1 crore and ₹2 crore in September, with the number of trades hovering around 50 a day.

While bullion vendors will convert their gold into EGRs and help build supply, the exchange is working to generate retail demand for smaller denominations, an exchange official said.