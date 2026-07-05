NSE plans to launch quanto cross-currency derivatives, seeks RBI approval

“These contracts are termed as ‘quantity adjusted’. This can become a good opportunity for investors abroad to take a call in our markets because they will be able to fix currency rates and they do not have to carry any risk on that. Risk removal in these derivatives is the greatest asset in this kind of investment. Since there is a predetermined exchange rate, one doesn’t have to worry whether the rupee moves up or down,” according to Uday Tardalkar, a senior financial services sector professional who is chairman and independent director of listed holding company Rose Merc.