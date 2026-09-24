NSE's big-bang IPO delivers quiet debut, shares list at nearly 1% premium

National Stock Exchange shares made a flat debut on the exchanges on Thursday as they listed near the IPO price, in line with the grey market expectations.

NSE shares listed at a 0.84 per cent premium at ₹1,800 on BSE.

Ahead of the debut, the grey market premium (GMP) for NSE shares was at ₹38 apiece, according to data available on websites tracking the unofficial market. GMP suggested NSE share listing at ₹1,823, a premium of just 2.13 per cent against the IPO price of ₹1,785. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, noted that NSE's debut reflected realistic market expectations rather than aggressive listing-day spikes. Holding an unmatched, near-monopolistic position in the Indian capital markets with approximately 93 per cent market share in the cash segment and 99.8 per cent in equity futures, NSE benefits from an expansive competitive moat and strong cash flow generation. However, she added that because nearly 79 per cent of its revenue remains tied to market trading volumes, near-term earnings remain inherently sensitive to market activity cycles and regulatory shifts from SEBI. "To systematically manage downside exposure, short-term and listing-gain investors are advised to maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹1,740 per share (roughly 2.5 per cent below the issue price), which can be trailed upward as the stock consolidates, while long-term investors may hold through volume-driven volatility to capture the exchange's structural compounding potential," she added.

Abhinav Tiwari, senior research analyst at Bonanza said that NSE’s listing has significantly increased its shareholder base, rising from around 2 lakh before the IPO to nearly 36 lakh after the listing. The exchange continues to benefit from strong market share, high liquidity, network effects and growing non-transaction revenue. "However, we remain cautious as the stock needs time for price discovery. We would prefer to wait for at least one quarter before assessing its sustainable valuation. Near-term risks include lower trading activity from the Closing Auction Session and possible selling pressure after the lock-in period," he added. The ₹22,562-crore IPO received bids for 50.58 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 5.71 times. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 12.68 times their reserved portion, while non-institutional investors subscribed 6.55 times. The retail portion received bids for 6.13 crore shares against 4.41 crore shares reserved, translating into a 1.39-times subscription.

ALSO READ: Why NSE's mega ₹22,562 crore IPO met a rather small retail appetite NSE IPO Details The NSE IPO opened for subscription on September 17 and closed on September 21. The price band was fixed at ₹1,700-1,785 per share, with the issue entirely comprising an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. No new shares were issued by NSE. The NSE IPO was India’s second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,858.75-crore IPO in 2024. Prior to the IPO, the country’s largest exchange raised ₹6,746 crore from nearly 189 anchor investors. Life Insurance Corporation of India, Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Société Générale were among the marquee names, along with several other life insurers and mutual funds. Most brokerage reports recommended subscribing to the issue from a medium- and long-term perspective.