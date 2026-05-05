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NSE's Q4 FY26 results: Consolidated PAT rises 8% to ₹2,871 crore

NSE reports 8.3% rise in Q4FY26 consolidated profit to Rs 2,871 crore and sets aside Rs 84 crore provision for pending settlement applications with Sebi

NSE
The board of the exchange has also recommended a dividend of ₹35 per share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval | Image: Bloomberg
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 8:50 PM IST
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The National Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹2,871 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2026, a jump of 8.3 per cent year-on-year. The exchange’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹4,967.59 crore, surging from ₹3,771.41 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
 
The board of the exchange has also recommended a dividend of ₹35 per share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval. NSE’s contribution to the exchequer in FY26 was ₹59,186 crore.
 
The exchange filed revised settlement terms with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on March 13 for a cumulative amount of ₹1,491.21 crore in matters related to colocation and dark fibre. In Q4, NSE also recognised a provision of ₹84 crore towards the settlement applications. The exchange had made provisions earlier as well for the same. In June 2025, NSE had filed two separate settlement applications for a cumulative amount of ₹1,387.39 crore.
 
“The settlement applications are pending for final disposal with Sebi,” the exchange noted.
 
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the exchange has sustained its market share, with a 73 per cent share in equity options and 93 per cent in the cash market, as per the investor presentation.
 
On a sequential basis, the exchange’s income from transaction charges surged to ₹4,077 crore from ₹3,037 crore. However, the same from listing services declined. NSE has also recorded an additional expense of ₹223 crore towards CSR.
 
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Topics :SEBIQ4 ResultsNSE colocation casestock exchange

First Published: May 05 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

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