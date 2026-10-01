NSE moves closer to corporate bond index futures after Sebi nod

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the proposed introduction of futures contracts on a corporate bond index.

The proposed product is aimed at providing market participants with an exchange-traded instrument to manage corporate bond market risk and support the development of the broader corporate bond derivatives ecosystem in India.

Corporate bond index futures are expected to offer an additional avenue for risk management, portfolio hedging and price discovery. The product could also support market making by allowing participants to manage risks arising from their corporate bond portfolios, NSE said.

The introduction of the product is subject to requisite approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). NSE said the proposed initiative was part of its efforts to deepen India’s fixed-income markets and expand the range of exchange-traded risk-management products available to market participants. “The SEBI NOC for Corporate Bond Index Futures marks an important milestone in the evolution of India’s fixed income markets. A well-developed derivatives ecosystem can play an important role in strengthening the underlying corporate bond market by enabling more efficient risk transfer and supporting greater institutional participation,” said Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE. “This initiative reflects NSE’s continued commitment to building deeper, more liquid and resilient debt markets in India,” he added.