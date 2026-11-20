NSE share price: Shares of the : Shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were up for the third straight session on Friday, gaining nearly 3 per cent in intraday trading. The improving Indian stock market sentiment is creating a favourable environment for exchanges as stronger trading activity brightens their earnings outlook.

NSE's share price hit a fresh high of 2,251 on the BSE, up 2.8 per cent over its last close of ₹2,188.30. It has gained 26 per cent over its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹1,785.

ALSO READ: Capital Markets: Derivatives surge on volatility; cash, MF flows stay muted This week alone, the stock has gained 13 per cent, which has pushed the market capitalisation (m-cap) of India's largest exchange above the ₹5.5 trillion mark. This has helped NSE pip Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to emerge as the ninth most-valuable Indian company. Currently, LIC is valued at ₹5.13 trillion.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) earlier this month said that NSE is well positioned to benefit from the structural deepening of India’s capital markets, with market capitalization-to-GDP at 131 per cent and demat penetration at just 17 per cent of the population. Further, it noted that rising financial literacy, digital onboarding and participation from younger investors provide a long runway for trading activity growth. NSE has a dominant market position, which provides a strong competitive moat. With favorable CAS modifications from Dec 2026, MOFSL expects derivatives volume recovery, while its scalable technology infrastructure and high trading capacity reinforce its leadership. "Diversification into non-transaction revenues and operating leverage should strengthen earnings visibility, with colocation, data feeds and clearing providing recurring income streams," it said, adding that it expects revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at 12 per cent/13 per cent/13 per cent CAGR over FY26–29, with EBITDA margins reaching ~77 per cent.

NSE to make MSCI debut in March: JM Financial ALSO READ: NSE deploys liquid cooling for AI infra, plans over 80 GPUs this quarter Additionally, JM Financial, in a note dated November 19, said NSE remains a highly probable candidate to enter the MSCI India Standard Index, scheduled to be announced in February 2027. Meanwhile, the changes will take effect in March 2027. After screening the entire India EQS universe and recent reshuffle against the indicative MSCI thresholds, we identified NSE, listed on September 24, 2026 with around $45 billion market capitalisation at listing, as far above the minimum size requirement and liquidity metrics, said JM Financial analyst Abhishek Kumar. It was not eligible in November 2026 because it was shy of MSCI's three-month minimum trading history at implementation.