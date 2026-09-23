NSE shares to also trade on Metropolitan Stock Exchange after listing

The shares of National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also trade on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) from Thursday, according to an exchange circular. While NSE has chosen BSE, its main rival, as its designated stock exchange, other bourses are free to allow trading in its shares.

According to a circular by MSE, the shares of NSE will be admitted for trading under the ‘permitted to trade’ category from September 24 onwards.

“The company admitted for dealing under ‘Permitted to trade’ does not execute the listing agreement with the Exchange and therefore does not provide the full disclosures,” the circular noted.

Earlier, on queries to NSE on reports of whether the exchange would seek regulatory permission to be allowed to trade on its own exchange, the management had noted that it had not sought any such permission from the regulator.