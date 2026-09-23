Home / Markets / News / NSE shares to also trade on Metropolitan Stock Exchange after listing

NSE shares to also trade on Metropolitan Stock Exchange after listing

MSE will admit NSE shares under the 'permitted to trade' category from September 24, a move industry experts say could help bring additional volumes to the exchange

NSE, National Stock Exchange
According to portals tracking the grey market price for NSE, the share is expected to list at around a 4 per cent premium | Image: Bloomberg
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 4:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The shares of National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also trade on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) from Thursday, according to an exchange circular.
 
While NSE has chosen BSE, its main rival, as its designated stock exchange, other bourses are free to allow trading in its shares.
 
According to a circular by MSE, the shares of NSE will be admitted for trading under the ‘permitted to trade’ category from September 24 onwards.
 
“The company admitted for dealing under ‘Permitted to trade’ does not execute the listing agreement with the Exchange and therefore does not provide the full disclosures,” the circular noted.
 
Earlier, on queries to NSE on reports of whether the exchange would seek regulatory permission to be allowed to trade on its own exchange, the management had noted that it had not sought any such permission from the regulator.
 
Industry experts noted that the trading of NSE shares on MSE could help bring in some volumes on the exchange.
 
According to portals tracking the grey market price for NSE, the share is expected to list at around a 4 per cent premium.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Close: Sensex gains 299 pts, Nifty ends at 23,447; metal pack rises 2%, IT sheds 1%

Recently listed Manipal Payment zooms 20%; Asset Reconstruction soars 10%

HUL, Dabur India trade near Covid lows: Reasons, strategy decoded

ONGC lags Oil India as mid-cap rally drives stock divergence: Kotak

Pearl Global Industries soars 15% in 2 days, hits new high; here's why

Topics :NSENational Stock ExchangeMetropolitan Stock Exchangeshares

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

Next Story