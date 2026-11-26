The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has been among the best-performing stocks since it was listed on September 24. The IPO, which was a 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS), raised ₹22,562 crore with an oversubscription ratio of 5.7x at ₹1,785 per share. The stock listed at ₹1,800 and slipped to a low of ₹1,640.25 on October 23 before rallying thereafter to close at ₹2,348.60 on Thursday. India’s premier exchange is a cash cow with a dominant market share in most segments. India’s economy and demographics point to structural upsides that may drive mid-to-high-teens revenue growth for many years. The NSE has zero debt, a large cash stash and great margins (EBITDA margins of around 70 per cent). Its return ratios (RoCE and RoE, both above 30 per cent) are among the best in the world. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation; RoCE is return on capital employed and RoE is return on equity.