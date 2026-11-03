NSEIX extends trading to 23.5 hours, offers near round-the-clock access
GIFT City's NSE International Exchange extends trading operations to 23.5 hours, enabling access across Asian, European and US markets as Gift Nifty turnover rises in October
GIFT City's NSE International Exchange extends trading operations to 23.5 hours, enabling access across Asian, European and US markets as Gift Nifty turnover rises in October
|Local Time ( IST)
|Open
|Close
|Duration
|NGC-NSE IFSC
|3:15
|2:45
|23 hrs 30 min
|CBT-Chicago Board of Trade
|4:30
|3:30
|23 hrs 00 min
|EUX-Eurex
|5:40
|2:30
|20 hrs 50 min
|ICF-ICE Futures Europe - Financials
|6:30
|2:30
|20 hrs 00 min
|HKG-Hong Kong Futures Exchange
|6:45
|0:30
|17 hrs 45 min
|OSE-Osaka Exchange
|5:15
|2:30
|21 hrs 15 min
|KFE-Korea Exchange
|5:15
|2:30
|21 hrs 15 min
|FTX-Taiwan Futures Exchange
|6:15
|2:30
|20 hrs 15 min
First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 7:13 PM IST