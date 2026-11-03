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NSEIX extends trading to 23.5 hours, offers near round-the-clock access

GIFT City's NSE International Exchange extends trading operations to 23.5 hours, enabling access across Asian, European and US markets as Gift Nifty turnover rises in October

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai
NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) in GIFT City has extended its market operations to 23.5 hours a day, enabling participants to trade across Asian, European and US market sessions.| Image: Bloomberg
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 7:21 PM IST
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NSE International Exchange (NSEIX), the GIFT City bourse where GIFT Nifty contracts trade, has extended its overall market operations to 23 hours and 30 minutes, effective November 2.
 
So far, the exchange operated for about 22 hours.
 
It called the move a new global benchmark for continuous trading of nearly 24x5 hours.
 
The overall market now opens at 3.15 am IST and closes at 2.45 am the next day. The window is meant to let participants access Asian, European and US trading hours, respond to international developments and manage exposure across time zones, the exchange said.
 
Maintenance will be completed within three minutes between sessions and in under 15 minutes at the end of the day.
 
V Balasubramaniam, managing director and chief executive officer, NSEIX, called the extension “an important milestone” in creating a globally accessible marketplace from GIFT City.
 
This comes as volumes on the exchange continue to surge. In October, the GIFT Nifty index contracts saw total turnover of $120.45 billion in notional terms — up from $110.93 billion witnessed in September.
 
GIFT Nifty contracts were migrated to NSEIX from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on July 3 2023.
 
Globally, several exchanges operate  beyond the usual eight hours—such as the Chicago Board of Trade and Eurex which trade for 23.5 hours and 23 hours, respectively.
 Major Exchanges traded round the clock                             
 Local Time ( IST) 
 OpenCloseDuration
NGC-NSE IFSC3:152:4523 hrs 30 min
CBT-Chicago Board of Trade4:303:3023 hrs 00 min
EUX-Eurex5:402:3020 hrs 50 min
ICF-ICE Futures Europe - Financials6:302:3020 hrs 00 min
HKG-Hong Kong Futures Exchange6:450:3017 hrs 45 min
OSE-Osaka Exchange5:152:3021 hrs 15 min
KFE-Korea Exchange5:152:3021 hrs 15 min
FTX-Taiwan Futures Exchange6:152:3020 hrs 15 min
 
Source Bloomberg/Exchange
Compiled by Business Standard Research Bureau
 
                                  
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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 7:13 PM IST

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