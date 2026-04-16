NTPC Green stock reclaims IPO levels, up 33% from March lows; time to buy?

NTPC Green Energy share price today: Shares of state-run NTPC Green Energy has reclaimed the IPO level of ₹108, rising 4.5 per cent in intra-day trade today. The PSU stock opened on a positive note at ₹108.50, extending gains for the fourth straight session and touched a high of ₹112.13.

As of 11:30 AM, the stock was trading 1.7 per cent higher at ₹109.10, with 13 million shares changing hands.

Over the past four trading sessions, the stock has gained 15 per cent. From its 52-week low of ₹84, hit on March 2, 2026, it has recovered about 33 per cent.

NTPC Green Energy stock: Should you buy? NTPC Green Energy , the renewable energy subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, debuted on Dalal Street in November 2024. After a positive listing, the stock reached an all-time high of ₹155.35 within a week of its debut. Commenting on the recent rally in NTPC Green Energy, Deven Choksey, MD at DRChoksey FinServ, said that it is a good stock to be in for long-term investors. He said that businesses like NTPC Green tend to generate returns over a long period. "Power generation businesses are generally suited for investors with very long investment horizons because such companies require significant time to become profitable due to high initial capital expenditures and other factors. In the initial phase, when the stock is available at a discounted valuation, post-IPO, it often becomes attractive for accumulation. I believe that is what we are seeing in NTPC Green Energy," he said.

Meanwhile, analysts at Centrum Broking said that India’s power sector is entering a structurally strong demand cycle, with electricity consumption expected to grow at ~6 per cent CAGR over the next decade, significantly above historical averages. They said that India’s power capacity addition is increasingly renewable-led, with solar and wind expected to contribute the majority of incremental capacity through 2030. Notably, the government has set a target of ~500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. As per Centrum, this implies a massive buildout from current levels, requiring annual additions of ~50 GW, with solar remaining the dominant technology due to its cost competitiveness.

Centrum has initiated coverage on NTPC Green Energy with 'Buy' rating for a target price of ₹126. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERs NSE NTPC Green Energy stock: Technical view On the power sector, the brokerage said that it has a positive outlook, particularly the renewable energy space. The brokerage added that NTPC Green Energy, among others, is well placed to capitalise on growing opportunities in the renewable energy segment, and that current valuation multiples remain attractive.Centrum has initiated coverage on NTPC Green Energy with 'Buy' rating for a target price of ₹126. Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research), Prithvi Finmart, said that During the prolonged correction phase, NTPC Green has given a breakout above its descending trendline and has also crossed above its 200-day moving average, indicating improving momentum and a potential trend reversal. Looking at the overall chart structure, the stock appears to have formed a base, suggesting that it may continue its upward trajectory in the near term. We expect the price to move towards its previous swing high around ₹117 levels.

In the third quarter (Q3FY26), NTPC Green Energy had posted about a 74 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.32 crore on Y-o-Y basis. The company's profit was impacted by a surge in expenses. The company's total income increased by 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 684.22 crore. NTPC Green Energy is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC, and undertakes clean energy projects through organic and inorganic. "Any dips towards the ₹105 -₹103 zone could be attractive accumulation levels, while on the downside, ₹95 is likely to act as an immediate support level," said the analyst.