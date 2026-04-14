Number of registered portfolio managers surpasses 500, doubling in a decade

This comes after tweaks in October 2025 that made it easier for the industry to transfer businesses within or outside their group. The majority of portfolio managers have less than ₹500 crore in assets, according to a Business Standard analysis of data from Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI). Only 4 per cent of the 350 entities had assets of over ₹10,000 crore. “People are now aggressively looking for mid-sized acquisitions...,” said Daniel GM, founder-director at industry-tracker PMS Bazaar. There are a very large number of portfolio managers with assets of a few hundred crores, he said, and larger asset managers are looking to consolidate their position through the inorganic route. The Specialised Investment Fund also allows for higher-risk strategies, including the use of derivatives at a lower ticket-size (₹10 lakh) compared to PMS (₹50 lakh).