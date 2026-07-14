Nuvoco Vistas shares zoom 13% after strong Q1 results; buy, sell or hold?

Nuvoco Vistas share price today: Shares of Shares of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation zoomed 13 per cent in trade on Monday after the company announced its June quarter (Q1FY27) results. The stock opened 8 per cent higher at ₹341.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched an intraday high of ₹258.80.

As of 10:20 AM, Nuvoco Vistas shares were holding on to their gains, trading at ₹342.60, up 8.2 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.60 per cent at 24,068.

Today's buying activity was supported by a rise in volumes, with 12 million equities changing hands versus the previous session's total traded quantity of just 0.8 million, according to NSE data.

Nuvoco Vistas, a constituent of the Nifty 500 index, has disappointed investors over the past few years. According to NSE data, the stock has declined 5 per cent in one year, compared with a 4 per cent fall in the Nifty 50 index. The stock has remained under pressure over the past three years, yielding a negative return of 6 per cent, while the benchmark Nifty has gained 23 per cent. Nuvoco Vistas Q1 results Today's rally was buoyed by the company's Q1 results, in which its consolidated profit rose 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹159.63 crore from ₹133.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations was up 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,128.71 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹2,872.70 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Nuvoco Vistas, which is the building materials division of the Nirma Group, said that its consolidated cement sales volume was at 5.3 MMT in Q1FY27, registering a 5 per cent year-on-year growth. "We have had a strong start to the year, delivering higher business performance despite macro headwinds, particularly emanating from geopolitical tensions. The company achieved strong Y-o-Y growth in both Ebitda and PAT," Nuvoco Vistas Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy said.

On the outlook, he said, going forward, while we remain watchful of evolving geopolitical developments, we will continue to pursue the same rigour through prudent procurement, continued cost optimisation, and ongoing improvements in supply chain efficiency. Nuvoco Vistas stock: Analyst view Harish Jujarey, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that today's rally was driven by strong Q1 results. Post consolidation within a choppy range of ₹300-325, stock finally gave a breakout, however the upside got capped because of 200 daily moving average which is at ₹344 levels. The falling trendline resistance is at ₹360-365 zone and the high as of today is at ₹358.80, thus respecting the trendline which led to profit booking from highs.