Nvidia’s sharp share price correction has put the US chipmaker back on the radar of Indian investors, but market experts say the fall alone may not make it an attractive buying opportunity. While the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) business continues to report strong growth, concerns over leadership uncertainty, stretched AI valuations and the sustainability of technology companies’ infrastructure spending have clouded the near-term outlook.

Nvidia shares have declined nearly 32 per cent since October 29, when reports surrounding chief executive Jensen Huang first emerged. The stock traded at $213.66 on October 29 and at $145.98 on November 19, a fall of around 31.7 per cent.

The controversy intensified after reports of Huang’s relationship with a former executive of Nvidia partner Megaspeed International, who was reportedly under scrutiny by US intelligence agencies over suspected links to China. Huang subsequently resigned as chief executive on November 12, with chief financial officer Colette Kress taking over as interim CEO. Nvidia’s board has initiated an independent investigation, while the developments have also drawn regulatory and legal scrutiny. However, analysts caution against attributing the entire decline to the developments around Huang. Concerns about AI valuations, the scale of capital expenditure by major technology companies and the sustainability of future demand for advanced chips were already weighing on the sector.

“Nvidia’s correction reflects a combination of factors rather than one development. Concerns around elevated AI valuations, the sustainability of infrastructure spending and broader technology-sector weakness were already weighing on the stock. The developments surrounding Jensen Huang have added another layer of uncertainty, particularly around leadership continuity and strategic relationships,” said Viram Shah, founder and chief executive officer of Vested. ALSO READ: On shaky ground: These 11 Indian MFs are most exposed to US tech selloff Shah said the more important question for investors is whether the developments have a lasting impact on Nvidia’s business execution, customer relationships and earnings growth. Nvidia fundamentals remain strong, but valuation matters

“Nvidia’s underlying business remains strong despite the uncertainty surrounding its leadership. Its latest quarterly revenue more than doubled year-on-year, while data centre revenue grew approximately 117 per cent, reflecting continued demand for AI infrastructure,” Shah said. He added that Nvidia’s competitive advantage extends beyond its graphics processing units (GPUs) to its software, networking technologies and developer tools, which have made its products deeply integrated into customers’ operations. Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura, said Nvidia’s competitive position remains strong, supported by its CUDA software ecosystem, high-performance networking and integrated AI computing platforms. However, the growing availability of custom AI chips and the concentration of revenue among large customers remain key risks.

On valuation, Bolinjkar said Nvidia trades at approximately 20 times trailing reported earnings and 13 times forward estimated earnings following the correction. While these multiples appear more attractive relative to the company’s growth profile, investors need to assess whether earnings growth can be sustained. ALSO READ: AI trade unwinds; India emerges as a diversification opportunity: Brokerage The correction, therefore, should not automatically be seen as a buying opportunity, he said. Should Indian investors buy Nvidia shares? For Indian investors looking to gain exposure to the global AI theme, Nvidia remains a significant company to track. However, analysts recommend a staggered investment approach rather than attempting to time the bottom.

“Nvidia remains an important company in the global AI ecosystem, and the long-term opportunity in AI infrastructure continues to be significant. For Indian investors, the recent correction could offer an opportunity to evaluate the stock at a more reasonable valuation, provided the underlying business outlook remains intact,” Shah said. He added that Nvidia should be part of a diversified global portfolio rather than a standalone bet on AI. Investors should also account for technology-sector concentration and currency movements. Bolinjkar also favoured a staggered approach, particularly until there is greater clarity on management succession and future earnings guidance. He said the leadership transition and uncertainty surrounding the profitability of global AI investments could keep the stock volatile.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Sogani Jain, Founder, CEO & Fund Manager at Blue Aster Capital said buy Nvidia but, “in stages rather than in one go. I'd cap it at 5–10 per cent of equity holdings. Indian investors also carry rupee risk, US regulatory risk and the concentration risk of a single stock.” How can Indian investors buy Nvidia shares? Indian residents can access Nvidia shares directly through overseas brokerage platforms under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). They can also gain indirect exposure through international mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold the stock, subject to availability and applicable investment limits.