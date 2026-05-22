FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa, shares gained 4 per cent on BSE, hitting a 52-week high at ₹285.65 per share. However, at 9:17 AM, Nykaa’s share price pared some gains, but was still up 3.12 per cent at ₹282.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 75,322.79.

Brokerages’ view on FSN E-Commerce Ventures Stock Nomura | Buy | Target hiked to ₹317 from ₹305 The brokerage has raised its target price based on a rolled-forward DCF valuation to June 2027. The brokerage has increased its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by approximately 8 per cent and 7 per cent for FY27 and FY28, respectively, and raised Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin estimates by 20 basis points (bps) each to 8.9 per cent and 10 per cent for FY27 and FY28. Nomura expects Nykaa to sustain strong revenue growth with continued margin expansion. The brokerage has maintained its FY27 and FY28 beauty and personal care (BPC) revenue growth estimates at 28 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, and raised Fashion revenue growth estimates to 25 per cent and 22 per cent, 1-3 per cent higher than previous estimates. Rising share of premium brands and AI-driven efficiencies are expected to continue driving margin improvement.

READ | Why pharma stocks are emerging as safe bet amid global market turmoil The stock trades at approximately 4.9x FY27 enterprise value (EV)/sales, which Nomura views as attractive given a 46 per cent Ebitda CAGR over FY26-28 and potential to sustain 20 per cent-plus growth post FY28. The DCF model assumes a 17 per cent revenue CAGR over FY25-40, with a long-term Ebitda margin of 16 per cent. ICICI Securities | Add | Target hiked to ₹310 from ₹280 ICICI Securities has raised its target price, citing strong Q4FY26 performance across both beauty and fashion segments. Beauty NSV grew 29.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY26, driven by strong premiumisation trends, continued momentum in Korean beauty — up 58 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26 — and derma cosmetics, up 40 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26. Annual unique transacting customers (AUTC) grew 24.7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, reflecting healthy customer acquisition. Beauty Ebitda margin improved to 10.3 per cent, supported by marketing efficiency and scale benefits.