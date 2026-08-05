Nykaa falls 3% despite 226% Q1 profit growth: Should you buy or skip?

Nykaa shares reversed trend after hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹348.30 in opening deals and declined as much as 2.8 per cent to the day's low of ₹335 on the BSE. Nykaa's stock has risen 26 per cent year to date and 58 per cent in a year amid strong earnings growth.

MOFSL analysts said that premiumisation is picking up and fashion margins should drive the next leg of earnings. "On a relatively benign base, we expect Fashion to grow at ~40 per cent CAGR over FY26-30," it said, adding that the company is on track to deliver ~5x consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by FY30E, led by Fashion’s Ebitda margin, which is likely to improve to 10.1 per cent from ~0 per cent currently.

Meanwhile, for its beauty business, MOFSL said it finds "Beauty and Personal Care as difficult to displace".

Meanwhile, Nomura, with its target price of ₹411 (20 per cent upside) and Buy rating, said that Nykaa would sustain strong growth momentum with margin expansion, driven by: 1) premiumization, 2) increasing brand partnerships and scale-up of own brands, and 3) focus on physical expansion in Tier 2/3 cities.

It said that the stock trades at ~3.9x FY28F EV/sales, which it believes is attractive given a strong 48 per cent Ebitda CAGR over FY26-28F and potential to sustain 20 per cent-plus growth post FY28F.