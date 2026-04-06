Nykaa share price jumps 4% on Q4 update, acquisition buzz; analyst bullish

Nykaa share price today: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates Nykaa, surged up to 4 per cent today following the release of its Q4 business update and reports suggesting a potential acquisition of a majority stake in Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E.

The buying was buoyed after ‌Nykaa, in an exchange filing on Monday, said that it expects its fourth quarter consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) ‌to grow in the late 20 per cent range. The company said that it expects consolidated Net Sales Value (NSV) growth for full year FY2026 to accelerate to the late 20s, up from mid-20s growth seen in the last 2 years.

The net revenue for the fiscal year is expected to improve to the upper end of mid-20s, the company said.

In another related development, reports said that Nykaa is in discussions to buy a majority stake in Deepika Padukone's premium skincare brand 82°E.