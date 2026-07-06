Nykaa up 3%, hits 52-wk high on upbeat Q1 forecast; brokerage maintains Buy

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the owner of the Nykaa brand, jumped 3.2 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high at ₹319.80 in Monday's intra-day trade on the back of healthy Q1 growth forecast. Apart from hitting a 52-week high, Nykaa stock was trading at a 4.5-year high, stock market data shows. The stock hit a 52-week low at ₹197.62 on July 4, 2025. In the last one month, the stock has surged over 21 per cent as against a 3.5 per cent up move on the benchmark Nifty MidCap 50. On Monday, at 09:50 AM, the stock traded with a gain of 2.2 per cent at ₹317 on trades of around 28.20 lakh shares on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.5 per cent at 24,381, and the Nifty MidCap 50 advanced 0.1 per cent to 17,800.
Nykaa projects 30% revenue growth in Q1
Nykaa has projected a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenue for the first quarter of FY26-27, on the back of a sharp acceleration in its fashion business. According to the company's BSE filing, Nykaa expects its consolidated Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and Net Sales Value (NSV) to grow in the "early thirties" for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. "Nykaa's Fashion vertical has started FY2027 on a notably stronger footing, with NSV growth expected to be in mid-fifties, marking a sharp acceleration from previous quarters. The Fashion business continues to see improvement in GMV to NSV funnel, supported by reduction in leakages," the company said in the exchange filing.
JM Financial Services maintains 'Buy' rating
Analysts at JM Financial Services maintained its 'Buy' rating on Nykaa post the Q1 business update. Analysts believe that the company would likely deliver another robust performance on the earnings front. "Nykaa's pre-quarter business update for 1QFY27 suggests another robust performance at topline level, with consolidated GMV and NSV growth expected in the early 30s and net revenue growth accelerating to near-30s," said the brokerage in a note. Adding that, while the Beauty business continued to deliver healthy NSV growth of late-20s YoY, marginally ahead of consensus, Fashion witnessed a sharp sequential acceleration, as NSV growth is expected to be in the mid-50s YoY, significantly ahead of consensus. JM Financial believes that the strong quarter was supported by robust customer acquisition across both verticals, sustained traction in House of Nykaa brands and improving GMV-NSV conversion in Fashion. "With both businesses continuing to scale well, we expect operating leverage to remain favourable, supporting another quarter of healthy earnings delivery. We maintain 'BUY' with a target price of ₹360," said the brokerage. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.