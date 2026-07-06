Nykaa up 3%, hits 52-wk high on upbeat Q1 forecast; brokerage maintains Buy

Nykaa stock surged 3% to ₹320 after the company said it expected around 30% YoY revenue growth in Q1FY27. JM Financial maintains 'Buy' rating on stock with a target price of ₹360.

Nykaa stock traded at 4.5-year high in Monday's intra-day trade on expectations of strong Q1 earnings.