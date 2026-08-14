Oberoi Realty, 360 One, ICICI AMC: Midcaps at inflection point; what next?

Technical outlook on midcap stocks by SAMCO Securities:

Om Mehra highlights that the That apart, the analyst believes that momentum indicators are also favourably placed on the charts. "The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is placed near 60 and consistently held in the upper half of the range this month, indicating sustained momentum without entering an overheated zone. The delivery percentage is also picking up," explains Mehra. ALSO READ | Jio Fin, M&M, Shriram Finance: Mirae Asset Sharekhan analyst decodes charts As a trading strategy the analyst anticipates an up move toward ₹1,280 levels, while recommending a stop-loss at ₹1,120. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI AMC) Current Market Price: ₹3,105 Om Mehra highlights that the 360 One stock has been consistently forming higher highs and trading above all key moving averages on the daily charts. This he says, reflects broad-based strength across time-frames, keeping the uptrend intact.That apart, the analyst believes that momentum indicators are also favourably placed on the charts."The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is placed near 60 and consistently held in the upper half of the range this month, indicating sustained momentum without entering an overheated zone. The delivery percentage is also picking up," explains Mehra.As a trading strategy the analyst anticipates an up move toward ₹1,280 levels, while recommending a stop-loss at ₹1,120.Current Market Price: ₹3,105

The analyst from SAMCO Securities notes that "The trading volumes remain slightly above the recent average, supporting the recovery. The positive divergence and RSI have turned higher from the 42 levels and are now placed near 52, indicating improving momentum," explains Mehra. As long as the stock holds above the ₹3,000-mark, Mehra expects a potential rally toward ₹3,380 levels in ICICI AMC. Oberoi Realty Current Market Price: ₹1,842 The analyst from SAMCO Securities notes that ICICI AMC has bounced sharply from the confluence of the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level, placed at the ₹3,000-mark; which also coincides with the rising trendline support, converging near the ₹3,020–3,030 zone."The trading volumes remain slightly above the recent average, supporting the recovery. The positive divergence and RSI have turned higher from the 42 levels and are now placed near 52, indicating improving momentum," explains Mehra.As long as the stock holds above the ₹3,000-mark, Mehra expects a potential rally toward ₹3,380 levels in ICICI AMC.Current Market Price: ₹1,842

The analyst from SAMCO Securities highlights that Trading volume has surged nearly three-fold the recent average, with delivery volume also picking up meaningfully, indicating strong participation in the breakout, says Mehra. The analyst reckons that the previous resistance zone has now turned into support, with both RSI and the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) histogram favourably placed. Going ahead, Mehra expects the stock to rally toward ₹1,960 levels, with key support (stop-loss) placed at ₹1,780. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. The analyst from SAMCO Securities highlights that Oberoi Realty has broken above the ₹1,820–1,825 resistance zone, which capped the stock on multiple occasions in the past.Trading volume has surged nearly three-fold the recent average, with delivery volume also picking up meaningfully, indicating strong participation in the breakout, says Mehra.The analyst reckons that the previous resistance zone has now turned into support, with both RSI and the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) histogram favourably placed.Going ahead, Mehra expects the stock to rally toward ₹1,960 levels, with key support (stop-loss) placed at ₹1,780.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

Midcap stocks have witnessed a stellar run on the BSE and NSE thus far in the financial year 2025-26. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 150 indices were quoting near life-time highs, surging 22 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index rose 9 per cent thus far in FY27.Among individual midcap stocks, Laurus Labs soared up to 87 per cent in the same period. Radico Khaitan, Apar Industries, One97 Communications (Paytm), Bharat Heavy Electricals and Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) were the other major movers - up in the range of 70-78 per cent, shows data from ACE Equity.A total of 98 out of the Nifty 150 index stocks have gained more than 10 per cent so far in FY27. Given this background, here are three midcap stocks identified by Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst of SAMCO Securities, which are currently at an inflection point and could potentially witness a rally from here on.Current Market Price: ₹1,180