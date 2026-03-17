Oberoi Realty shares rise 3% as it inks MHADA project pact for Versova land

Oberoi Realty shares gained 3.4 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1467.2 per share. The buying came after the company entered into a development agreement for lands situate at Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, belonging to Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

At 12 PM, Oberoi Realty’s share price was trading 1.55 per cent higher at ₹1,440.6. In comparison, Sensex was down 0.01 per cent at 75,496.09.

“We write to inform you that the Company has today entered into a development agreement for lands situate at Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, belonging to Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA),” the filing read.

In the disclosure made to stock exchanges, Oberoi Realty said that based on the current provisions of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) for Greater Mumbai, 2034, it expects its share of the free-sale component to be about 17.18 lakh square feet (RERA carpet area) from development of the project land. The company added that this estimate excludes its share of the rehabilitation component meant for existing tenants and remains subject to statutory approvals and applicable regulations. That apart, in Q3FY26, the company’s consolidated net profit grew 0.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹623 crore, as compared to ₹618.4 crore.