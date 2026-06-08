Oil, AI, and geopolitics: The triple threat to FY27 earnings growth

The combined net profit of listed companies grew by about 15 per cent y-o-y in Q4FY2026 as against 9.2 per cent y-o-y in Q4FY2025. Despite such robust earnings growth in the midst of US-Iran conflict, the Sensex shed 13 per cent year-to-date in CY2026. This is largely on account of investors’ (especially FPIs’) fear on possible slowdown in corporate earnings growth in FY2027.

Continuation of conflict in Iran has led to spike in oil prices – crude oil prices have risen 28 per cent from start of the Iran war. Since unfortunately oil prices already started firming up before start of this war, oil prices have jumped cumulatively over 52 per cent from the beginning of 2026. In fact, war led to over 63 per cent spike immediately in Brent oil price to as high as $118 a barrel.

Fortunately, truce between the US and Iran led to some meaningful (over 20 per cent) correction from the peak of oil prices. However, any major failure of negotiations and hence, resumption of full-fledged war can lead to once again spike in oil prices substantially above $100 a barrel. The same could lead to spike in input costs for the Indian corporates, which use oil or oil derivatives as inputs. Users of automobiles also may come under cost pressure. There exists a key risk for earnings of oil marketing companies, and producers of automobiles, paints, tyres, and petrochemicals as well amid firm oil prices. Unfortunately, fertilizer input prices are also highly correlated with global oil & gas prices and hence, fertilizer companies also would come under some pressure, as there could be delays or cuts in payment of subsidies from the government.

Possible steep hike in oil & gas prices could lead to further rise in inflation, which, in turn, could push up bond yields, and hence, slowdown in banking credit growth. Pressures on banks’ treasury gains could further accelerate in the forthcoming quarters and even Net Interest Income or Net Interest Margin of the banking sector could come under significant pressures. Fortunately, despite rising inflation, banking sector’s credit growth has become robust with over 15 per cent y-o-y growth. Further rise in inflation could possibly reverse interest cycle and therefore, hamper credit growth and also lead to marginal rise in outstanding Net NPAs, which in turn, could call for higher Provisioning and therefore, lower net profit for the banking & financial sector, which dominates both benchmark indices Sensex and NIFTY.

Unfortunately, even before AI disruption started, year-on-year growth in exports of IT services in dollar term came down to single digits. In the last 5 years, its dollar revenue growth came down from as high as 8 per cent to 2 per cent - 4 per cent but now with AI disruption, it is expected to stagnate or grow at 2 per cent y-o-y maximum. The last two-and-a-half decades has been the period of phenomenal build up in profits and net worth of the IT Services sector. However, unfortunately, most of the IT Services companies failed to utilize the massive cash pool they built for diversifying into new technologies or into technology / digital driven new businesses. They rather preferred to return the cash to the shareholders. In the process, they succeeded in maintaining the current Return Ratios (ROCE & ROE) at impressive levels, risking the potential Return Ratios (or earnings) as for many of them, their services remain as commoditized offerings. Actual AI disruption might even cause a beginning revenue degrowth of of this sector and therefore, there exists risk of another downward revision of profits for this sector.

Going ahead, the key risks to corporate earnings growth largely driven by external factors. Investors would do well by focusing on both domestic demand and domestic supply themes. Sectors like hospitals, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, etc.,. which caters to domestic demand and also sources inputs domestically without need for paying in dollars or using oil / oil derivatives would do well in the short-to-medium terms. Such opportunities are sizeable in the small and mid-cap segment as compared to Sensex and NIFTY baskets. Thus, outperformance of small-and mid-cap segments is likely to continue. However, it is worth noting that in case any successful resolution is found out for the conflict in the West Asia first, the two key risk factors would turn as great investment opportunities in the short-term itself.